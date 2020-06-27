2158 HOLLY LEAF LN.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Come see this fenced yard, 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood. Wood floors in most areas. Closed in outside Laundry room off carport. Newer appliances. Lots of back yard privacy. Several new vertical blinds. No pets