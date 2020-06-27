2158 HOLLY LEAF LN.

2158 Hollyleaf Lane, Orange Park, FL 32073 Orange Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this fenced yard, 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood. Wood floors in most areas. Closed in outside Laundry room off carport. Newer appliances. Lots of back yard privacy. Several new vertical blinds. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
