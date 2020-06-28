All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

1642 Solomon St

1642 Solomon Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Solomon Street North, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1642 Solomon St Available 04/01/20 Renovated 2 bedroom duplex in Town of Orange Park - This duplex unit has been fully refurbished, granite counter tops, freshly painted throughout, new tile back splash in kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, modern lighting and ceiling fans, brand new stainless steel appliances, tile in bathrooms. Great location close to the park , shopping and main roads. Quiet road - no through traffic.
Pets limited with approval.

We do not participate in Section 8/ Voucher programs

For information on Rental criteria /lease information please call Denise@ 904-451-6611

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4173159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Solomon St have any available units?
1642 Solomon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 1642 Solomon St have?
Some of 1642 Solomon St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Solomon St currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Solomon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Solomon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Solomon St is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Solomon St offer parking?
No, 1642 Solomon St does not offer parking.
Does 1642 Solomon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Solomon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Solomon St have a pool?
No, 1642 Solomon St does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Solomon St have accessible units?
No, 1642 Solomon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Solomon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Solomon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1642 Solomon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1642 Solomon St does not have units with air conditioning.
