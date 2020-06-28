Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

1642 Solomon St Available 04/01/20 Renovated 2 bedroom duplex in Town of Orange Park - This duplex unit has been fully refurbished, granite counter tops, freshly painted throughout, new tile back splash in kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, modern lighting and ceiling fans, brand new stainless steel appliances, tile in bathrooms. Great location close to the park , shopping and main roads. Quiet road - no through traffic.

Pets limited with approval.



We do not participate in Section 8/ Voucher programs



For information on Rental criteria /lease information please call Denise@ 904-451-6611



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4173159)