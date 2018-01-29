All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

1336 Grove Park Drive

1336 Grove Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Grove Park Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 Single Family Homes For Rent in Orange Park, FL - Beautiful Home in the Heart of Orange Park
$1,250.00 per month
Available 11/01/2019
3 beds, 2 full baths

This great 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home on a corner lot is perfect for a family. Freshly renovated There is a large separate living room. The kitchen opens onto a family room with an eating area. The kitchen has been recently updated and has newer cabinets and appliances. There is a fenced in backyard with a large patio. Small and Large dogs are welcome with pet fee. A MUST SEE..!

Please apply @ upsidepm.com

(RLNE2685571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Grove Park Drive have any available units?
1336 Grove Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
Is 1336 Grove Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Grove Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Grove Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Grove Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Grove Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1336 Grove Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Grove Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Grove Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Grove Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1336 Grove Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Grove Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 Grove Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Grove Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Grove Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Grove Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Grove Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
