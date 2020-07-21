9974 Tawny Meadow Alley

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden gym parking garage tennis court

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms - Flex Space - 2 Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft.

DR Horton - Bellake Model

First floor boosts a flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom.

The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. All high quality stainless steal appliances are included. The open floor plan allows access from the kitchen to the breakfast room and family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Covered lanai with pavers.

Second floor has a large master suite with dual sinks, shower and large walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms with bathroom 2, dual sinks, tub with shower. Laundry is also conveniently placed on the second floor.



Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The design and development of the community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!