Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
9974 Tawny Meadow Alley
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

9974 Tawny Meadow Alley

9974 Tawny Meadow Aly · No Longer Available
Location

9974 Tawny Meadow Aly, Orange County, FL 34787

Amenities

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms - Flex Space - 2 Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft.
DR Horton - Bellake Model
First floor boosts a flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom.
The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. All high quality stainless steal appliances are included. The open floor plan allows access from the kitchen to the breakfast room and family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Covered lanai with pavers.
Second floor has a large master suite with dual sinks, shower and large walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms with bathroom 2, dual sinks, tub with shower. Laundry is also conveniently placed on the second floor.

Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The design and development of the community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley have any available units?
9974 Tawny Meadow Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley have?
Some of 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley currently offering any rent specials?
9974 Tawny Meadow Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley pet-friendly?
No, 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley offer parking?
Yes, 9974 Tawny Meadow Alley offers parking.
