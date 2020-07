Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

MOVE IN SPECIAL! 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at Hawthorne Village. Community is located off of Central Florida Parkway. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and major attractions. Unit features laminate wood floors throughout and stainless steel appliances. This is a second floor unit. Association approval required. Apply Today!