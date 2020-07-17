All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
9866 Loblolly Woods Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9866 Loblolly Woods Dr

9866 Loblolly Woods Drive · (407) 276-1608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9866 Loblolly Woods Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2499 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,499

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 08/07/20 The Oaks at Moss Park - Property Id: 308989

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE DESIREALBE, SOUGHT AFTER THE OAKS MOSS PARK at Lake Nona. Just minutes away from the Medical City, 417 & 528 highways. Offering a great location with excellent schools as follows: - Moss Park Elementary - Lake Nona Middle School - Lake Nona High School. Basic cable & Internet are included with the Rent. The home has a covered lanai, and 2 car garage. Community Resort Style Pool with Pavilion and Restrooms. Picnic tables and grill areas, climbing tower playground with ZIP Line play structure. This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash, updated appliances, washer and dryer. The rooms are split with a private mother in law suite area that has its own bathroom. 4 miles to Ladybird Academy of Lake Nona 0.5 mile to Orange Soccer Academy, 4 miles to Publix Super Market 6 miles to Walmart Supercenter 6 miles to Orlando Health Heart Institute.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9866-loblolly-woods-dr-orlando-fl/308989
Property Id 308989

(RLNE5939480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have any available units?
9866 Loblolly Woods Dr has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have?
Some of 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9866 Loblolly Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr has a pool.
Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9866 Loblolly Woods Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue
Orange County, FL 32819
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity