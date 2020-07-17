Amenities
Available 08/07/20 The Oaks at Moss Park - Property Id: 308989
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE DESIREALBE, SOUGHT AFTER THE OAKS MOSS PARK at Lake Nona. Just minutes away from the Medical City, 417 & 528 highways. Offering a great location with excellent schools as follows: - Moss Park Elementary - Lake Nona Middle School - Lake Nona High School. Basic cable & Internet are included with the Rent. The home has a covered lanai, and 2 car garage. Community Resort Style Pool with Pavilion and Restrooms. Picnic tables and grill areas, climbing tower playground with ZIP Line play structure. This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash, updated appliances, washer and dryer. The rooms are split with a private mother in law suite area that has its own bathroom. 4 miles to Ladybird Academy of Lake Nona 0.5 mile to Orange Soccer Academy, 4 miles to Publix Super Market 6 miles to Walmart Supercenter 6 miles to Orlando Health Heart Institute.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9866-loblolly-woods-dr-orlando-fl/308989
Property Id 308989
(RLNE5939480)