Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

9115 Hunters Mill Drive Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Town-Home with 2 Car Garage in Lake Nona - Orlando - Beautiful 3/2.5 Town-Home with 2 Car Garage in Lake Nona - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! Enjoy the view from your front porch or walk over to the community pool just a few steps away. Community features tennis court, playground and basketball court. The kitchen has an open concept with ample cabinetry and counter top space, center prep island and tile back-splash. The spacious floor plan with a large living room and separate dining room both with updated flooring and a half bath for your guests. Nice master suite with a private bathroom and two more bedrooms that share the second bathroom down the hall. The central courtyard connects this home to a rear entry with the two car garage, full lawn care, washer and dryer included. Only small dogs will be considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5920589)