All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 9115 Hunters Mill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
9115 Hunters Mill Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

9115 Hunters Mill Drive

9115 Hunters Mill Drive · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9115 Hunters Mill Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9115 Hunters Mill Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
9115 Hunters Mill Drive Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Town-Home with 2 Car Garage in Lake Nona - Orlando - Beautiful 3/2.5 Town-Home with 2 Car Garage in Lake Nona - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! Enjoy the view from your front porch or walk over to the community pool just a few steps away. Community features tennis court, playground and basketball court. The kitchen has an open concept with ample cabinetry and counter top space, center prep island and tile back-splash. The spacious floor plan with a large living room and separate dining room both with updated flooring and a half bath for your guests. Nice master suite with a private bathroom and two more bedrooms that share the second bathroom down the hall. The central courtyard connects this home to a rear entry with the two car garage, full lawn care, washer and dryer included. Only small dogs will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5920589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have any available units?
9115 Hunters Mill Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have?
Some of 9115 Hunters Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Hunters Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Hunters Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Hunters Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 Hunters Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 Hunters Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9115 Hunters Mill Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity