Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:06 AM

8358 Kelsall Drive - 1

8358 Kelsall Drive · (407) 792-6778
Location

8358 Kelsall Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This beautiful three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse with a two-car garage, features an open concept first floor with tile floor kitchen with granite countertop Upstairs the spacious master suite has dual vanities and a generous walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a spacious loft/office area and convenient laundry. This townhouse has an amazing screened lanai perfect for sunset gatherings and weekend barbecues. Eagle Creek is an extraordinary master-planned community with a 4.5-star championship golf course, 14, 000-square-foot clubhouse with pro shop, lounge and restaurant, 24-hour man-gated entrance. There is a new 10, 000-square-foot amenity center with a large fitness center, special events rooms, two-story open pavilion, large resort-style swimming pool, and kid's pool, lighted tennis courts, playground, dog park and multi-purpose field for soccer, baseball, and football. Conveniently located two miles south of SR-417 on Narcoossee Road, minutes from Orlando International Airport and adjacent to Medical City. Also nearby are A-rated Lake Nona Schools.
If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778
or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have any available units?
8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have?
Some of 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8358 Kelsall Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
