8358 Kelsall Drive - 1

Amenities
This beautiful three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse with a two-car garage, features an open concept first floor with tile floor kitchen with granite countertop Upstairs the spacious master suite has dual vanities and a generous walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a spacious loft/office area and convenient laundry. This townhouse has an amazing screened lanai perfect for sunset gatherings and weekend barbecues. Eagle Creek is an extraordinary master-planned community with a 4.5-star championship golf course, 14, 000-square-foot clubhouse with pro shop, lounge and restaurant, 24-hour man-gated entrance. There is a new 10, 000-square-foot amenity center with a large fitness center, special events rooms, two-story open pavilion, large resort-style swimming pool, and kid's pool, lighted tennis courts, playground, dog park and multi-purpose field for soccer, baseball, and football. Conveniently located two miles south of SR-417 on Narcoossee Road, minutes from Orlando International Airport and adjacent to Medical City. Also nearby are A-rated Lake Nona Schools.
If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778
or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/