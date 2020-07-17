8358 Kelsall Drive - 1

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This beautiful three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse with a two-car garage, features an open concept first floor with tile floor kitchen with granite countertop Upstairs the spacious master suite has dual vanities and a generous walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a spacious loft/office area and convenient laundry. This townhouse has an amazing screened lanai perfect for sunset gatherings and weekend barbecues. Eagle Creek is an extraordinary master-planned community with a 4.5-star championship golf course, 14, 000-square-foot clubhouse with pro shop, lounge and restaurant, 24-hour man-gated entrance. There is a new 10, 000-square-foot amenity center with a large fitness center, special events rooms, two-story open pavilion, large resort-style swimming pool, and kid's pool, lighted tennis courts, playground, dog park and multi-purpose field for soccer, baseball, and football. Conveniently located two miles south of SR-417 on Narcoossee Road, minutes from Orlando International Airport and adjacent to Medical City. Also nearby are A-rated Lake Nona Schools.

If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778

or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/