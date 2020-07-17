All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 8302 Purcell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8302 Purcell Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

8302 Purcell Drive

8302 Purcell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8302 Purcell Drive, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Coveted Orlando Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute

(RLNE4987008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Purcell Drive have any available units?
8302 Purcell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8302 Purcell Drive have?
Some of 8302 Purcell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Purcell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Purcell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Purcell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Purcell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Purcell Drive offer parking?
No, 8302 Purcell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8302 Purcell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Purcell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Purcell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8302 Purcell Drive has a pool.
Does 8302 Purcell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8302 Purcell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Purcell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 Purcell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Purcell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8302 Purcell Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College