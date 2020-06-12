8256 Maritime Flag Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool trash valet

Listing photos to be updated in April- new flooring, paint.



Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Lakeside at Lakes of Windermere complex. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, washer dryer, valet trash service, and screened in patio. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.