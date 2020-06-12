All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

8256 Maritime Flag Street

8256 Maritime Flag Street · (203) 218-6905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8256 Maritime Flag Street, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
trash valet
Listing photos to be updated in April- new flooring, paint.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Lakeside at Lakes of Windermere complex. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, washer dryer, valet trash service, and screened in patio. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have any available units?
8256 Maritime Flag Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have?
Some of 8256 Maritime Flag Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8256 Maritime Flag Street currently offering any rent specials?
8256 Maritime Flag Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8256 Maritime Flag Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8256 Maritime Flag Street is pet friendly.
Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street offer parking?
Yes, 8256 Maritime Flag Street offers parking.
Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8256 Maritime Flag Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have a pool?
Yes, 8256 Maritime Flag Street has a pool.
Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have accessible units?
No, 8256 Maritime Flag Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8256 Maritime Flag Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8256 Maritime Flag Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8256 Maritime Flag Street has units with air conditioning.
