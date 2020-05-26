All apartments in Orange County
8104 Plunkett Avenue

Location

8104 Plunkett Avenue, Orange County, FL 32810

Amenities

Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue have any available units?
8104 Plunkett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 8104 Plunkett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Plunkett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Plunkett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Plunkett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue offer parking?
No, 8104 Plunkett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Plunkett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue have a pool?
No, 8104 Plunkett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8104 Plunkett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 Plunkett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 Plunkett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 Plunkett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
