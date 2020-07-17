All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133

8036 Cool Breeze Dr Unit 133 · (407) 542-4403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8036 Cool Breeze Dr Unit 133, Orange County, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Live where others vacation, LITERALLY! Very Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent at Vista Cay. Vista Cay is a highly sought after, resort style gated community located within minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, Rosen College of Hospitality, Icon Park, I-Drive, Sea World and so much more! Easy access to I-4 and the Beachline Expressway. This is a 3 story townhouse. On the first level is a master suite and on the second level is where you have your living/dining area, kitchen and half bathroom. The third level is another master suite and additional bedroom with guest bathroom. Home has a 1 car garage attached. Amenities on site include a resort style swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, playground, basketball court, game room and more. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to call Vista Cay home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have any available units?
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have?
Some of 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 currently offering any rent specials?
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 pet-friendly?
No, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 offer parking?
Yes, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 offers parking.
Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have a pool?
Yes, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 has a pool.
Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have accessible units?
No, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity