8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133

Live where others vacation, LITERALLY! Very Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent at Vista Cay. Vista Cay is a highly sought after, resort style gated community located within minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, Rosen College of Hospitality, Icon Park, I-Drive, Sea World and so much more! Easy access to I-4 and the Beachline Expressway. This is a 3 story townhouse. On the first level is a master suite and on the second level is where you have your living/dining area, kitchen and half bathroom. The third level is another master suite and additional bedroom with guest bathroom. Home has a 1 car garage attached. Amenities on site include a resort style swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, playground, basketball court, game room and more. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to call Vista Cay home.