All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE

7648 Pointe Venezia Drive · (407) 898-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7648 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orange County, FL 32836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL, TROPICAL ESTATE HOME ON BIG SAND LAKE IN DR PHILLIPS. Panoramic lakefront views from this luxury home with large pool and private dock with boat/jet-ski lift on 1,000 acre crystal-clear ski-lake. Court-yard with secured entry & fountain. Spacious, open floor plan, high ceilings w/crown molding, granite countertops w/ island, stainless steel appliances, custom built cabinetry & beautiful tile backsplash. Pre-wired surround sound in living room & patio, double vanity in master bath with Jacuzzi, dual built-in closets in master. High energy efficient home: dual pane windows, foam insulated walls & attic. Fans in all rooms. Flat screen TV in living room provided. Solar lit path to dock. Ceramic tile throughout. This is an ideal location for working and recreation. Easy access to Parks, Universal Studios, Restaurant Row, shopping, I-4, Dr Phillips County Park and downtown Orlando. Small 53-home community hidden away on a point of land with lake on two sides. Enjoy the best of both worlds - peaceful waterfront and easy access to everything! Landscaping, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Washer & dryer included. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have any available units?
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have?
Some of 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity