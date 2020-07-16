7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, TROPICAL ESTATE HOME ON BIG SAND LAKE IN DR PHILLIPS. Panoramic lakefront views from this luxury home with large pool and private dock with boat/jet-ski lift on 1,000 acre crystal-clear ski-lake. Court-yard with secured entry & fountain. Spacious, open floor plan, high ceilings w/crown molding, granite countertops w/ island, stainless steel appliances, custom built cabinetry & beautiful tile backsplash. Pre-wired surround sound in living room & patio, double vanity in master bath with Jacuzzi, dual built-in closets in master. High energy efficient home: dual pane windows, foam insulated walls & attic. Fans in all rooms. Flat screen TV in living room provided. Solar lit path to dock. Ceramic tile throughout. This is an ideal location for working and recreation. Easy access to Parks, Universal Studios, Restaurant Row, shopping, I-4, Dr Phillips County Park and downtown Orlando. Small 53-home community hidden away on a point of land with lake on two sides. Enjoy the best of both worlds - peaceful waterfront and easy access to everything! Landscaping, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Washer & dryer included. NO PETS.