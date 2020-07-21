All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 7624 Avonwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
7624 Avonwood Court
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:17 PM

7624 Avonwood Court

7624 Avonwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7624 Avonwood Court, Orange County, FL 32810

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This updated and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 Avonwood Court have any available units?
7624 Avonwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 7624 Avonwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7624 Avonwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 Avonwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7624 Avonwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 7624 Avonwood Court offer parking?
No, 7624 Avonwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 7624 Avonwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7624 Avonwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 Avonwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 7624 Avonwood Court has a pool.
Does 7624 Avonwood Court have accessible units?
No, 7624 Avonwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 Avonwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7624 Avonwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 Avonwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 Avonwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College