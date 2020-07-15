All apartments in Orange County
7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:47 PM

7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE

7515 Lake Albert Drive · (407) 361-8236
Location

7515 Lake Albert Drive, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful single family home 3 beds and 2 baths + Den/Library/Office FULLY FURNISHED in the Lake Burden South Community, with a lot of UPGRADES, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced, pretty landscaping. Community has multipurpose fields, jogging trail, boardwalk to the lake and tot lot. Just minutes from premier shopping, dining, award-winning golf courses, professional and service industry work centers. Commuters will enjoy having easy access to I-4, SR 429 and the Florida Turnpike. (LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED ON THE RENT).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have any available units?
7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have?
Some of 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
