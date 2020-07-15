7515 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful single family home 3 beds and 2 baths + Den/Library/Office FULLY FURNISHED in the Lake Burden South Community, with a lot of UPGRADES, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced, pretty landscaping. Community has multipurpose fields, jogging trail, boardwalk to the lake and tot lot. Just minutes from premier shopping, dining, award-winning golf courses, professional and service industry work centers. Commuters will enjoy having easy access to I-4, SR 429 and the Florida Turnpike. (LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED ON THE RENT).