All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 705 Ashley Lane Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
705 Ashley Lane Orange
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

705 Ashley Lane Orange

705 Ashley Lane · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

705 Ashley Lane, Orange County, FL 32825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Ashley Lane Orange · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
705 Ashley Lane Orange Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent at 705 Ashley Lane Orlando. Fl. 32825 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 705 Ashley Lane Orlando, Fl. 32825; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.NO Pets, Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Driving Directions: Take Chickasaw Trail North of the 408; Left onto Fenwick Drive; Right onto Ashley Lane

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have any available units?
705 Ashley Lane Orange has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have?
Some of 705 Ashley Lane Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Ashley Lane Orange currently offering any rent specials?
705 Ashley Lane Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Ashley Lane Orange pet-friendly?
No, 705 Ashley Lane Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange offer parking?
No, 705 Ashley Lane Orange does not offer parking.
Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Ashley Lane Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have a pool?
No, 705 Ashley Lane Orange does not have a pool.
Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have accessible units?
No, 705 Ashley Lane Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Ashley Lane Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Ashley Lane Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Ashley Lane Orange has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 705 Ashley Lane Orange?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity