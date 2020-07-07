All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

7025 HORIZON CIRCLE

7025 Horizon Circle · (407) 493-8329
Location

7025 Horizon Circle, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3682 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bathroom home in desirable Windermere Reserve. Enjoy the privacy of this exceptional home in Windermere. Located just a few block east of Conroy, Windermere and Apopka Vineland. The fenced yard with privacy wall offers a spacious yard for plenty of outdoor fun. The two story floor plan includes the master bedroom, 5th bedroom/office, and living spaces on the main floor. Enjoy cooking in this kitchen with granite countertops, dual refrigerators with two refrigerated drawers and two freezer drawers, a Viking six burner range, with a pot filler, two Wolf ovens, and a warming drawer. True Florida living with an open patio with a salt water pool. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and a lovely balcony. There is a full guest suite for your friends and family. The master suite has room to relax and the bathroom offers his and her vanities, a walk in shower, a jetted tub, and a walk in closet. Deeded access to the Windermere boat ramp on Lake Butler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have any available units?
7025 HORIZON CIRCLE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have?
Some of 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7025 HORIZON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 HORIZON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
