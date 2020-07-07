7025 HORIZON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bathroom home in desirable Windermere Reserve. Enjoy the privacy of this exceptional home in Windermere. Located just a few block east of Conroy, Windermere and Apopka Vineland. The fenced yard with privacy wall offers a spacious yard for plenty of outdoor fun. The two story floor plan includes the master bedroom, 5th bedroom/office, and living spaces on the main floor. Enjoy cooking in this kitchen with granite countertops, dual refrigerators with two refrigerated drawers and two freezer drawers, a Viking six burner range, with a pot filler, two Wolf ovens, and a warming drawer. True Florida living with an open patio with a salt water pool. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and a lovely balcony. There is a full guest suite for your friends and family. The master suite has room to relax and the bathroom offers his and her vanities, a walk in shower, a jetted tub, and a walk in closet. Deeded access to the Windermere boat ramp on Lake Butler.