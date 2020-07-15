All apartments in Orange County
6138 Ranier Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

6138 Ranier Drive

6138 Ranier Drive · (321) 236-6009
Location

6138 Ranier Drive, Orange County, FL 32810

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Ranier Drive have any available units?
6138 Ranier Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6138 Ranier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Ranier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Ranier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6138 Ranier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6138 Ranier Drive offer parking?
No, 6138 Ranier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6138 Ranier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 Ranier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Ranier Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6138 Ranier Drive has a pool.
Does 6138 Ranier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6138 Ranier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Ranier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 Ranier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 Ranier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 Ranier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
