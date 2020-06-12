5848 Ansley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home in STONEY BROOK HILLS - 5 Bedrooms 3 full bath 2 car garage 2 story home in the gated /guarded community.

All appliances included, Living / Dining combo, Family room, Eat in kitchen,

2814 Sq. feet, Master plus 3 bedrooms on the second floor, Double pained window thru out will save energy, Endless community activities Pool, Tennis, Basketball court, Kids Playground, Gym clubhouse and much more. Flooring thru out is wood & tile. Hoa approval required will take 2 weeks for approval. Small under 20 pounds Non-aggressive pet with a non-refundable fee of $300 accepted, Lawn Service included, watering is on reclaimed water paid by HOA. Call Maritza @ 407-227-6674



