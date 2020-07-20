Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

507 Alexandria Place Drive - Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in gated community. Hardwood floors throughout. Open Floor plan with upgraded kitchen and all appliances. Master bathroom has his & her sinks and separate tub & shower. 3 car garage with opener and brick paver driveway. Community Playground.