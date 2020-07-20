507 Alexandria Place Drive, Orange County, FL 32712
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
507 Alexandria Place Drive - Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in gated community. Hardwood floors throughout. Open Floor plan with upgraded kitchen and all appliances. Master bathroom has his & her sinks and separate tub & shower. 3 car garage with opener and brick paver driveway. Community Playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
