4252 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL 32822 South Semoran
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Nice Apartment 2nd floor, pond view, open and quiet community, pool, playground and barbecue area, covenient location, near airport, main restaurants and grocery stores, easy access to highways 408 and 528 (beachline).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have any available units?
4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have?
Some of 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.