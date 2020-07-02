All apartments in Orange County
Location

4252 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Nice Apartment 2nd floor, pond view, open and quiet community, pool, playground and barbecue area, covenient location, near airport, main restaurants and grocery stores, easy access to highways 408 and 528 (beachline).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have any available units?
4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have?
Some of 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4252 PERSHING POINTE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
