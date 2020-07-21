All apartments in Orange County
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4020 Wittwood Court

4020 Wittwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Wittwood Court, Orange County, FL 32817

ORLANDO: 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage - FEATURES:
AVAILABLE NOW!
1 Story, SFH
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Shower Only in Master Bath, NO Tub
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Only in Garage
Open Patio
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

SCHOOLS:
Lakemont Elementary
Maitland Middle
Winter Park High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE4961454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
