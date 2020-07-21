4020 Wittwood Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage microwave accessible

ORLANDO: 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage - FEATURES:

AVAILABLE NOW!

1 Story, SFH

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedrooms

Shower Only in Master Bath, NO Tub

Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Only in Garage

Open Patio

Fenced Yard

2 Car Garage

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



SCHOOLS:

Lakemont Elementary

Maitland Middle

Winter Park High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



