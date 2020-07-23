3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pool microwave range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Unit B 107 Available 08/10/20 Spacious condo in Winter Park - Property Id: 320945



2br/2bth condo for rent. Condo has washer and dryer, spacious kitchen, master bedroom w/private bathroom. Pool right behind the Patio. Close groceries stores, Target, minutes from Full Sail and UCF.

The condo will be available on Aug 10, 2020.

If interested call Gloria @ 727-686-597

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3651-n-goldenrod-rd-winter-park-fl-unit-b-107/320945

Property Id 320945



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5945631)