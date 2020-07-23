All apartments in Orange County
3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107

3651 Goldenrod Road · (727) 686-5970
Location

3651 Goldenrod Road, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B 107 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Unit B 107 Available 08/10/20 Spacious condo in Winter Park - Property Id: 320945

2br/2bth condo for rent. Condo has washer and dryer, spacious kitchen, master bedroom w/private bathroom. Pool right behind the Patio. Close groceries stores, Target, minutes from Full Sail and UCF.
The condo will be available on Aug 10, 2020.
If interested call Gloria @ 727-686-597
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3651-n-goldenrod-rd-winter-park-fl-unit-b-107/320945
Property Id 320945

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have any available units?
3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have?
Some of 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 currently offering any rent specials?
3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 pet-friendly?
No, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 offer parking?
No, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 does not offer parking.
Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have a pool?
Yes, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 has a pool.
Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have accessible units?
No, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 N Goldenrod Rd B 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
