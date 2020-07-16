All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:42 PM

3408 Cambay Avenue

3408 Cambay Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2035320
Location

3408 Cambay Avenue, Orange County, FL 32817
Harbor East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Lake Jean area. With over 1636 sq feet of living space, there will be no crowding here. Plenty of space for the family to live in comfort. Large bedrooms and full size closets with lots of storage area. With a 2 car garage you have space for the car and all the lawn equipment.
Great location near shopping, schools, restaurants.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-760-4400
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Pet friendly $250 pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 7/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Cambay Avenue have any available units?
3408 Cambay Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3408 Cambay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Cambay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Cambay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Cambay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Cambay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Cambay Avenue offers parking.
Does 3408 Cambay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Cambay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Cambay Avenue have a pool?
No, 3408 Cambay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Cambay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3408 Cambay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Cambay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Cambay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Cambay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Cambay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
