You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have any available units?
3144 BUCK HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have?
Some of 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3144 BUCK HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.