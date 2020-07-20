All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
3144 BUCK HILL PLACE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

3144 BUCK HILL PLACE

3144 Buck Hill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3144 Buck Hill Place, Orange County, FL 32817

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have any available units?
3144 BUCK HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have?
Some of 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3144 BUCK HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE offers parking.
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3144 BUCK HILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College