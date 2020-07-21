3037 Martin St.

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Orlando for RENT! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 784 sq. ft.
Completely remodeled
Kitchen has custom cabinets, counter top, back splash and stainless appliances
Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and built in microwave
All new paint and vinyl plank flooring thru out
Ceiling fans and blinds
Custom surround kit and sink in bathroom
Washer and dryer included
Assigned parking
This is a pet friendly home with an approved pet
Lawn care and trash pickup included
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
Contact us for a open house date and time
