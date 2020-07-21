3037 Martin St.

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Orlando for RENT! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 784 sq. ft.

Completely remodeled

Kitchen has custom cabinets, counter top, back splash and stainless appliances

Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and built in microwave

All new paint and vinyl plank flooring thru out

Ceiling fans and blinds

Custom surround kit and sink in bathroom

Washer and dryer included

Assigned parking

This is a pet friendly home with an approved pet

Lawn care and trash pickup included



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

Contact us for a open house date and time



