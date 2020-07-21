All apartments in Orange County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3037 Martin St.

3037 Martin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3037 Martin Street, Orange County, FL 32806

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Orlando for RENT! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 784 sq. ft.
Completely remodeled
Kitchen has custom cabinets, counter top, back splash and stainless appliances
Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and built in microwave
All new paint and vinyl plank flooring thru out
Ceiling fans and blinds
Custom surround kit and sink in bathroom
Washer and dryer included
Assigned parking
This is a pet friendly home with an approved pet
Lawn care and trash pickup included

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
Contact us for a open house date and time

(RLNE5229101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Martin St. have any available units?
3037 Martin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3037 Martin St. have?
Some of 3037 Martin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Martin St. currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Martin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Martin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Martin St. is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Martin St. offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Martin St. offers parking.
Does 3037 Martin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 Martin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Martin St. have a pool?
No, 3037 Martin St. does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Martin St. have accessible units?
No, 3037 Martin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Martin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Martin St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 Martin St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3037 Martin St. has units with air conditioning.
