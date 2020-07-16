All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 3021 Martin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
3021 Martin St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3021 Martin St

3021 Martin Street · (407) 797-1447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3021 Martin Street, Orange County, FL 32806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3021 Martin St - 3021 Martin · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated apartment near downtown Orlando! - Enjoy this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a single story, 4 unit building. All new tile flooring, cabinets, and fixtures. Only minutes away from SODO and downtown Orlando! This property is close to Ferncreek and Michigan.

PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, then text Sara for a viewing of this adorable property! Please include your name, whether or not you have pets, and your move in date. 407-797-1447

Please note that there are no laundry facilities or washer dryer hookups at this property.

(RLNE5026141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Martin St have any available units?
3021 Martin St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3021 Martin St currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Martin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Martin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Martin St is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Martin St offer parking?
No, 3021 Martin St does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Martin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Martin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Martin St have a pool?
No, 3021 Martin St does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Martin St have accessible units?
No, 3021 Martin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Martin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Martin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Martin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Martin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3021 Martin St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity