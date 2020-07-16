3021 Martin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated apartment near downtown Orlando! - Enjoy this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a single story, 4 unit building. All new tile flooring, cabinets, and fixtures. Only minutes away from SODO and downtown Orlando! This property is close to Ferncreek and Michigan.



PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, then text Sara for a viewing of this adorable property! Please include your name, whether or not you have pets, and your move in date. 407-797-1447



Please note that there are no laundry facilities or washer dryer hookups at this property.



(RLNE5026141)