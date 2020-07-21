All apartments in Orange County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2917 Antique Oaks Circle #19

2917 Antique Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Antique Oaks Circle, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Winter Park 2 Bedrm Upgraded Condo For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK, 1 Pet Up To 20lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1250.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1150/mo
2917 Antique Oaks Circle #19
Winter Park, Florida 32792
Subdivision: Parkview Village
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft:1018
Year Built: 1984

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Move In Ready!
*1 Floor Unit
*Screened In Patio
*Master Bath-Shower
*Granite Countertops
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*COMMUNITY Car Wash Station
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: 436
*CONVENIENT To: Full Sail
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, 1 Pet Up To 20lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Aloma and 436 go south on 436 past University Blvd. to Parkview Village on right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE4418507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

