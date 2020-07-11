All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY

2718 Maitland Crossing Way · (407) 715-2652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2718 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL 32810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
trash valet
You will love coming home to this beautiful and peaceful second floor condo in Bella Terra with controlled access entry, courtesy
officer, gorgeous pool, fitness center, mature landscaping, car care center and the perfect location close to downtown, Lake Mary, movie theaters, tons of dining and shopping options!
This condo boasts tall ceilings, large walk-in closet in the bedroom, tons of closet space, breakfast counter, small dining adjacent to kitchen and living room, fully equipped kitchen with a laundry room including washer/dryer, screened in balcony, and brand new carpet throughout Your rent includes garbage, sewer and valet trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have any available units?
2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have?
Some of 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY offer parking?
No, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY has a pool.
Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have accessible units?
No, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity