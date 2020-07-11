2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY

Amenities
You will love coming home to this beautiful and peaceful second floor condo in Bella Terra with controlled access entry, courtesy
officer, gorgeous pool, fitness center, mature landscaping, car care center and the perfect location close to downtown, Lake Mary, movie theaters, tons of dining and shopping options!
This condo boasts tall ceilings, large walk-in closet in the bedroom, tons of closet space, breakfast counter, small dining adjacent to kitchen and living room, fully equipped kitchen with a laundry room including washer/dryer, screened in balcony, and brand new carpet throughout Your rent includes garbage, sewer and valet trash.