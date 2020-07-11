2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry pool media room trash valet

You will love coming home to this beautiful and peaceful second floor condo in Bella Terra with controlled access entry, courtesy

officer, gorgeous pool, fitness center, mature landscaping, car care center and the perfect location close to downtown, Lake Mary, movie theaters, tons of dining and shopping options!

This condo boasts tall ceilings, large walk-in closet in the bedroom, tons of closet space, breakfast counter, small dining adjacent to kitchen and living room, fully equipped kitchen with a laundry room including washer/dryer, screened in balcony, and brand new carpet throughout Your rent includes garbage, sewer and valet trash.