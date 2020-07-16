All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2612 Coolidge Ave

2612 Coolidge Avenue · (407) 701-0018
Location

2612 Coolidge Avenue, Orange County, FL 32804

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2612 Coolidge Ave · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very well maintained 2bed /1bath 1/2 Duplex conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways. - Very well maintained 2br/1ba home conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways. This home features tile floors throughout the living, laminate wood in the bedrooms, newer roof, fully equipped kitchen, & a screened front porch. Electrical panel has been recently updated. Lawn Care Included! MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2450751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Coolidge Ave have any available units?
2612 Coolidge Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2612 Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Coolidge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2612 Coolidge Ave offer parking?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Coolidge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 Coolidge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
