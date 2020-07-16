2612 Coolidge Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very well maintained 2bed /1bath 1/2 Duplex conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways. - Very well maintained 2br/1ba home conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways. This home features tile floors throughout the living, laminate wood in the bedrooms, newer roof, fully equipped kitchen, & a screened front porch. Electrical panel has been recently updated. Lawn Care Included! MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2450751)