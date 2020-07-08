All apartments in Orange County
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E

2504 Lemon Tree Lane · (407) 846-8846
Location

2504 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL 32839

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 LEMONTREE LN. #3E · Avail. now

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
Condo in Lemontree, Orlando - This 2 bdrm, 2 bath unfurnished condo on 1st floor offers like new kitchen appliances (dishwasher not included), large living/dining area and large bedrooms. Entire unit has ceramic tile flooring so no need to worry about allergies and staining carpets. Lemontree is located in East Orange County and close to employment, education, recreation and bus line. Community offers pool and tennis courts, just off Texas Ave. Section 8 welcome and small pet friendly. HOA application and approval required, fee of $75.00 for first adult.and $25 for each additional adult.

Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$130 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE5619033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have any available units?
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have?
Some of 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E offer parking?
No, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E has a pool.
Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have accessible units?
No, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E does not have units with air conditioning.
