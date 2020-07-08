2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool tennis court

Condo in Lemontree, Orlando - This 2 bdrm, 2 bath unfurnished condo on 1st floor offers like new kitchen appliances (dishwasher not included), large living/dining area and large bedrooms. Entire unit has ceramic tile flooring so no need to worry about allergies and staining carpets. Lemontree is located in East Orange County and close to employment, education, recreation and bus line. Community offers pool and tennis courts, just off Texas Ave. Section 8 welcome and small pet friendly. HOA application and approval required, fee of $75.00 for first adult.and $25 for each additional adult.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$130 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Ask me about HOA applications for this property



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE5619033)