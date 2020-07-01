All apartments in Orange County
2408 SWAILES DR #6

2408 Swailes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Swailes Drive, Orange County, FL 32837

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Centrally located Orlando Condo - 1st floor condo with screened in porch, near tennis courts, park and second community pool. Nice open floorplan with “L” shaped dining room/living room. Replacement windows and sliding glass door will help keep utilities low. Washer/dryer included in unit (work but rented "as is"). Additional storage with linen and storage closets. Convenient to Central FL Parkway, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona, 417 and 528. The unit was freshly painted! New flooring in the living/dining room and bedrooms was installed!

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications

**REQUIRES HOA APPROVAL AND COULD TAKE UP TO 10 BUSINESS DAYS FOR APPROVAL. PET LIMIT RESTRICTIONS HOA APPLICATION IS SEPARATE, $100.00 PER MARRIED COUPLE**

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-7906 or email swai2408-6@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE2358190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

