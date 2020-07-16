All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 2408 Sedge Grass Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
2408 Sedge Grass Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2408 Sedge Grass Way

2408 Sedge Grass Way · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2408 Sedge Grass Way, Orange County, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2408 Sedge Grass Way · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recently Constructed 3BD/2.5BA Town Home in Sawgrass Landing In Orlando! - This recently constructed town home is located Southwest of the Orlando International Airport in the Sawgrass Landing Town home community! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,720sqft, two-story, corner unit town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The ample windows in the living areas provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel accentuated by the 9ft ceilngs. On the second floor, you will find the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, guest bath, the bonus room/den, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. Upon entering the upstairs area, you will notice the bonus room or den area- a great place to have a playroom or an office. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel with the en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are both well-sized with reach-in closets and have easy access to the guest bath. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, open patio overlooking the backyard, high efficiency A/C system and hot water heater, washer/dryer hookups, and community pool and playground round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Lake Nona, UCF Medical School, Veteran's Administration, town center, major roadways such as 417, 408, 528, Narcoossee Road, Orange Avenue, Conway Road, SR 441, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 20 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE4978517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have any available units?
2408 Sedge Grass Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have?
Some of 2408 Sedge Grass Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Sedge Grass Way currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Sedge Grass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Sedge Grass Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Sedge Grass Way is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Sedge Grass Way offers parking.
Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Sedge Grass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Sedge Grass Way has a pool.
Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have accessible units?
No, 2408 Sedge Grass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Sedge Grass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Sedge Grass Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Sedge Grass Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2408 Sedge Grass Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity