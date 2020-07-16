2408 Sedge Grass Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Recently Constructed 3BD/2.5BA Town Home in Sawgrass Landing In Orlando! - This recently constructed town home is located Southwest of the Orlando International Airport in the Sawgrass Landing Town home community! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,720sqft, two-story, corner unit town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The ample windows in the living areas provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel accentuated by the 9ft ceilngs. On the second floor, you will find the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, guest bath, the bonus room/den, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. Upon entering the upstairs area, you will notice the bonus room or den area- a great place to have a playroom or an office. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel with the en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are both well-sized with reach-in closets and have easy access to the guest bath. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, open patio overlooking the backyard, high efficiency A/C system and hot water heater, washer/dryer hookups, and community pool and playground round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Lake Nona, UCF Medical School, Veteran's Administration, town center, major roadways such as 417, 408, 528, Narcoossee Road, Orange Avenue, Conway Road, SR 441, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 20 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4978517)