Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

2001 Las Palmas Circle

2001 Las Palmas Circle · (407) 490-1182
Location

2001 Las Palmas Circle, Orange County, FL 32822
Rio Pinar Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2024282

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1440 square feet of space, freshly painted and newly renovated with amenities - central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, new flooring in bedrooms, fresh interior paint, new cabinets and granite countertops in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave, bathroom updates including new vanities, With access to an attached garage and fenced yard. Minutes away from FL-552.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have any available units?
2001 Las Palmas Circle has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have?
Some of 2001 Las Palmas Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Las Palmas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Las Palmas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Las Palmas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Las Palmas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Las Palmas Circle offers parking.
Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Las Palmas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have a pool?
No, 2001 Las Palmas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have accessible units?
No, 2001 Las Palmas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Las Palmas Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Las Palmas Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Las Palmas Circle has units with air conditioning.
