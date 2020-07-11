Amenities
1940 Lake Atriums Circle #102 Available 04/10/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - Available February 10th! Convenient to mall, major roads, shopping, and entertainment. This tastefully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo features a good size kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. POND VIEW! Other features include: All-In-One Washer/Dryer Combo, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and a covered porch with a storage closet. Water and Ground Maintenance is included.
Community offers a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Hot Tub, Laundry Facility and a Car Wash Area.
FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
Stove, Refrigerator and Range Hood Only
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
All-In-One Washer and Dryer Combo
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Laminate Flooring
Covered Patio w/Storage Closet
Water View
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
SCHOOLS:
Palmetto Elementary
Westridge Middle
Oak Ridge High
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
