Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

1940 Lake Atriums Circle #102 Available 04/10/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - Available February 10th! Convenient to mall, major roads, shopping, and entertainment. This tastefully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo features a good size kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. POND VIEW! Other features include: All-In-One Washer/Dryer Combo, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and a covered porch with a storage closet. Water and Ground Maintenance is included.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Community offers a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Hot Tub, Laundry Facility and a Car Wash Area.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

Stove, Refrigerator and Range Hood Only

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

All-In-One Washer and Dryer Combo

Ceiling Fans

Tile and Laminate Flooring

Covered Patio w/Storage Closet

Water View

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



SCHOOLS:

Palmetto Elementary

Westridge Middle

Oak Ridge High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



(RLNE3249781)