Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1940 Lake Atriums Circle #102

1940 Lake Atrium Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
1940 Lake Atriums Circle #102 Available 04/10/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - Available February 10th! Convenient to mall, major roads, shopping, and entertainment. This tastefully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo features a good size kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. POND VIEW! Other features include: All-In-One Washer/Dryer Combo, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and a covered porch with a storage closet. Water and Ground Maintenance is included.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Community offers a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Hot Tub, Laundry Facility and a Car Wash Area.

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
Stove, Refrigerator and Range Hood Only
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
All-In-One Washer and Dryer Combo
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Laminate Flooring
Covered Patio w/Storage Closet
Water View
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

SCHOOLS:
Palmetto Elementary
Westridge Middle
Oak Ridge High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

(RLNE3249781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

