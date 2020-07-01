All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33

1916 Lake Atrium Circle · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
Location

1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL 32839
Americana

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 · Avail. Aug 28

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...Call today for an appointment this is a must see! Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Newer Appliances! This unit is on the 3rd floor, living room/dining area combined, washer and dryer included, covered porch with storage closet and more!
Clubhouse, pool, fitness center and hot tub.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Covered Porch w/Storage Closet
Water Included
Ground Maintenance Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

(RLNE3926086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

