Orange County, FL
1916 Chamberlin St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

1916 Chamberlin St.

1916 Chamberlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Chamberlin Street, Orange County, FL 32806

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1916 Chamberlin St. Available 07/02/20 Adorable 2/1 in the heart of downtown Orlando - This beautiful 2/1 will be available for rent by the 7/2/2020. Great location! You'll be in the heart of the city with access to all it has to offer.

Rental requirements are as follow:
-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income
-$50 application fee
-$200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (inquire about breed restrictions)
-Credit, Criminal, and Rental Background Checks

If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do so. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE1853560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Chamberlin St. have any available units?
1916 Chamberlin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 1916 Chamberlin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Chamberlin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Chamberlin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Chamberlin St. is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Chamberlin St. offer parking?
No, 1916 Chamberlin St. does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Chamberlin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Chamberlin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Chamberlin St. have a pool?
No, 1916 Chamberlin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Chamberlin St. have accessible units?
No, 1916 Chamberlin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Chamberlin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Chamberlin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Chamberlin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Chamberlin St. does not have units with air conditioning.
