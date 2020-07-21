Amenities

pet friendly

1916 Chamberlin St. Available 07/02/20 Adorable 2/1 in the heart of downtown Orlando - This beautiful 2/1 will be available for rent by the 7/2/2020. Great location! You'll be in the heart of the city with access to all it has to offer.



Rental requirements are as follow:

-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income

-$50 application fee

-$200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (inquire about breed restrictions)

-Credit, Criminal, and Rental Background Checks



If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do so. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!!



