Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM
1 of 10
1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET
1914 1/2 Chamberlin St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1914 1/2 Chamberlin St, Orange County, FL 32806
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 1/1 downtown Orlando, New Paint, New A/C, all tile, New Roof, New Wiring,
Minutes from downtown.
Washer and Dryer will be provided.
Water included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have any available units?
1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange County, FL
.
What amenities does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have?
Some of 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange County
.
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1914 1/2 CHAMBERLIN STREET has units with air conditioning.
