Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in close proximity to the local elementary school. The home features an efficient layout, plenty of open space, natural light and a peaceful view of the pond. Sorry no smoking and no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15009 STONEBRIAR WAY have any available units?
15009 STONEBRIAR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 15009 STONEBRIAR WAY have?
Some of 15009 STONEBRIAR WAY's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15009 STONEBRIAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15009 STONEBRIAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.