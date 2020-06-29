14231 SWANLEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Don't Miss Your Chance to live in this gorgeous Town House in a Gated Golf Community, in Eagle Creek overlooking a Large Pond. Just steps away from the well-kept swimming pools, tennis courts, gym, and more, this town home with front-load garage is gorgeous inside! As you step inside the front door, the first floor features 12 x 24 modern grey floor tiles, French cream kitchen cabinets, Arctic quartz counter tops, mother-of-pearl back splash with matching mini-pendant island kitchen lights, and stainless steel appliances, it has amazing water views from almost every room! The living area has a large glass sliding door leading to a paved patio where you can Bar-B-Que or watch the sun set. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft area and two bedrooms overlooking the pond, in addition a spacious private master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, quartz counter top, frame-less glass shower stall with bench, separate private commode,and room for a king size bed! ALL the Carpet upstairs will be replaced with a luxury vinyl flooring. Don't Miss this Amazing Location with the Best of Lake Nona Schools, Medical City nearby, new restaurants, and nearby grocery shopping. Conveniently located just minutes from USTA training facility and Orlando International Airport. This well sought-out property does not come around very often. Lawn care is included. Renter's insurance is required to rent this property.