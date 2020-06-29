All apartments in Orange County
14231 SWANLEY STREET

14231 Swanley Street · (407) 717-3427
Location

14231 Swanley Street, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't Miss Your Chance to live in this gorgeous Town House in a Gated Golf Community, in Eagle Creek overlooking a Large Pond. Just steps away from the well-kept swimming pools, tennis courts, gym, and more, this town home with front-load garage is gorgeous inside! As you step inside the front door, the first floor features 12 x 24 modern grey floor tiles, French cream kitchen cabinets, Arctic quartz counter tops, mother-of-pearl back splash with matching mini-pendant island kitchen lights, and stainless steel appliances, it has amazing water views from almost every room! The living area has a large glass sliding door leading to a paved patio where you can Bar-B-Que or watch the sun set. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft area and two bedrooms overlooking the pond, in addition a spacious private master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, quartz counter top, frame-less glass shower stall with bench, separate private commode,and room for a king size bed! ALL the Carpet upstairs will be replaced with a luxury vinyl flooring. Don't Miss this Amazing Location with the Best of Lake Nona Schools, Medical City nearby, new restaurants, and nearby grocery shopping. Conveniently located just minutes from USTA training facility and Orlando International Airport. This well sought-out property does not come around very often. Lawn care is included. Renter's insurance is required to rent this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have any available units?
14231 SWANLEY STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have?
Some of 14231 SWANLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14231 SWANLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14231 SWANLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 SWANLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14231 SWANLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14231 SWANLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14231 SWANLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14231 SWANLEY STREET has a pool.
Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 14231 SWANLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14231 SWANLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14231 SWANLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14231 SWANLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
