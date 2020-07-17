14109 Budsworth Circle 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 LOOKING FOR YOUR DREAM HOME WITH THE OPTION TO BUY - Property Id: 190732



Summer is near enjoy this model pool home on a beautiful waterfront lot in the Eagle Creek golf community. Screened pool and lanai in the backyard with a beautiful pond view brings extra privacy. Enter into this well thought-out split, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Formal Living, breakfast nook, Formal dining, Family Room, Master bedroom downstairs, and 5 nice sized bedrooms upstairs including a large suite and an office room, ready for you to move in today. A-rated schools including elementary school within the community wood flooring entire house, crown molding and all kitchen appliances are included. This great house is located in Eagle Creek, a premier community in Central Florida, gated, the top 50 public 18-hole golf courses clubhouse, restaurant, & banquet facility. Amenities include Championship golf course, new family recreation and fitness center, resort style pool for adults and child's pool, tennis & basketball court Call to Schedule a viewing at your convenience at

