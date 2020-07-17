All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

14109 Budsworth Circle 1

14109 Budworth Circle · (347) 645-2004
Location

14109 Budworth Circle, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

7 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2828 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 LOOKING FOR YOUR DREAM HOME WITH THE OPTION TO BUY - Property Id: 190732

Summer is near enjoy this model pool home on a beautiful waterfront lot in the Eagle Creek golf community. Screened pool and lanai in the backyard with a beautiful pond view brings extra privacy. Enter into this well thought-out split, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Formal Living, breakfast nook, Formal dining, Family Room, Master bedroom downstairs, and 5 nice sized bedrooms upstairs including a large suite and an office room, ready for you to move in today. A-rated schools including elementary school within the community wood flooring entire house, crown molding and all kitchen appliances are included. This great house is located in Eagle Creek, a premier community in Central Florida, gated, the top 50 public 18-hole golf courses clubhouse, restaurant, & banquet facility. Amenities include Championship golf course, new family recreation and fitness center, resort style pool for adults and child's pool, tennis & basketball court Call to Schedule a viewing at your convenience at
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190732
Property Id 190732

(RLNE5857159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

