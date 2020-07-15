All apartments in Orange County
13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:00 PM

13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE

13415 Blue Heron Beach Dr · (407) 489-3300
Location

13415 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 798 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great location for this lovely condo located in Tower 1 of Blue Heron! This unit is a 1 bedroom 2 bathroom home but it features a bunk bed which can accommodate 2 additional guests. The living area is spacious and has plenty of natural light supplied by the large sliding doors opening to your private balcony overlooking the pool and Lake Bryan! Comfortable kitchen space with breakfast bar. Dining table located adjacent to the kitchen. Master Bedroom features a large bed and full bathroom access. Fully Furnished! Covered parking, security elevators with keyed access only. So many amenities, 3 heated pools, spa, kiddie pool, and workout facility. Scenic boardwalks, fitness center, game room, concierge service and meeting rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have any available units?
13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have?
Some of 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
