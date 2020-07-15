13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE

Amenities

Great location for this lovely condo located in Tower 1 of Blue Heron! This unit is a 1 bedroom 2 bathroom home but it features a bunk bed which can accommodate 2 additional guests. The living area is spacious and has plenty of natural light supplied by the large sliding doors opening to your private balcony overlooking the pool and Lake Bryan! Comfortable kitchen space with breakfast bar. Dining table located adjacent to the kitchen. Master Bedroom features a large bed and full bathroom access. Fully Furnished! Covered parking, security elevators with keyed access only. So many amenities, 3 heated pools, spa, kiddie pool, and workout facility. Scenic boardwalks, fitness center, game room, concierge service and meeting rooms.