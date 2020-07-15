All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

13154 Woodford St.

13154 Woodford Street · (407) 890-7867
Location

13154 Woodford Street, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13154 Woodford St. · Avail. now

$2,695

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2898 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5/3.5 home in Gated/Guarded Eagle Creek in Lake Nona! - Stunning home in Eagle Creek Village of Lake Nona! This beautiful home boasts five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, split bedroom plan with spacious master on the first floor, second-floor loft, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, three-car garage, scenic pond views and more! Not to mention lawn service is included in the rent!

Eagle Creek is a golf community that is gated and guarded 24 hours of the day. Enjoy the many amenities the community has to offer such as community pool and clubhouse.

Visit our website to schedule a showing of this lovely home, www.RentCare.net.

Sorry, pets are not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13154 Woodford St. have any available units?
13154 Woodford St. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13154 Woodford St. have?
Some of 13154 Woodford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13154 Woodford St. currently offering any rent specials?
13154 Woodford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13154 Woodford St. pet-friendly?
No, 13154 Woodford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13154 Woodford St. offer parking?
Yes, 13154 Woodford St. offers parking.
Does 13154 Woodford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13154 Woodford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13154 Woodford St. have a pool?
Yes, 13154 Woodford St. has a pool.
Does 13154 Woodford St. have accessible units?
No, 13154 Woodford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13154 Woodford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13154 Woodford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13154 Woodford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13154 Woodford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
