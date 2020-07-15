13154 Woodford St.

Amenities

Beautiful 5/3.5 home in Gated/Guarded Eagle Creek in Lake Nona! - Stunning home in Eagle Creek Village of Lake Nona! This beautiful home boasts five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, split bedroom plan with spacious master on the first floor, second-floor loft, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, three-car garage, scenic pond views and more! Not to mention lawn service is included in the rent!



Eagle Creek is a golf community that is gated and guarded 24 hours of the day. Enjoy the many amenities the community has to offer such as community pool and clubhouse.



Visit our website to schedule a showing of this lovely home, www.RentCare.net.



Sorry, pets are not allowed.



(RLNE3617235)