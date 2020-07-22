All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM

128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE

128 Scottsdale Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

128 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location. Move right into this beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath, two level condo. No carpets. Tile and wood flooring throughout. High ceilings with plenty of windows to bring in lots of lights. Two outdoor spaces, one off the living room and a private balcony for the master bedroom. Washer & dryer included. You will love to call this home and its priced to rent quick. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee. Per HOA only 1 pet under 20lbs. Also need HOA approval. This home will not last, so schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have any available units?
128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have?
Some of 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 SCOTTSDALE SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College