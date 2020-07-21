Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1235 Holly Springs Circle
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:59 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1235 Holly Springs Circle
1235 Holly Springs Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1235 Holly Springs Circle, Orange County, FL 32825
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle have any available units?
1235 Holly Springs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange County, FL
.
Is 1235 Holly Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Holly Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Holly Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange County
.
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle offer parking?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle have a pool?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Holly Springs Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 Holly Springs Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
