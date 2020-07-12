11609 SNAIL KITE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ou'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.