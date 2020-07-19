Rent Calculator
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 15
11574 Westwood Blvd 1115
11574 Westwood Blvd Unit 1115
·
No Longer Available
Location
11574 Westwood Blvd Unit 1115, Orange County, FL 32821
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1/1 condo!! - Come check out this great unit at a Premium Condo near Sea World and Disney in the beautiful community of Lexington Place Condominium Association Inc.
(RLNE3857555)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 have any available units?
11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange County, FL
.
Is 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 currently offering any rent specials?
11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 is pet friendly.
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 offer parking?
No, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 does not offer parking.
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 have a pool?
No, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 does not have a pool.
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 have accessible units?
No, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 does not have accessible units.
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11574 Westwood Blvd 1115 does not have units with air conditioning.
