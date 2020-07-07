All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

11532 Westwood Blvd #618

11532 Westwood Blvd Unit 618 · (407) 716-0459
Location

11532 Westwood Blvd Unit 618, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11532 Westwood Blvd #618 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 11532 Westwood Blvd #618 Orlando, FL 32821 - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 11532 Westwood Blvd #618 Orlando, FL 32821; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. HOA Approval Required.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Driving Directions: From W. Sand Lake Rd. turn right onto International Dr.,Turn right onto Westwood Blvd.

(RLNE5157161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

