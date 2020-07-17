Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

11242 Savannah Landing Circle Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! SAVANNAH LANDINGS!!! - Welcome home to Savannah Landings! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area, great for entertaining family and friends. There's also a half bath available for house guest. CHARMING kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and center island. Property includes 2 car garage and private area perfect for entertaining! Community includes a beautiful pool, tennis courts, playground and basketball courts! GREAT sized bedrooms and baths. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Zoned for Eagle Creek Elementary School, Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH!!!



(RLNE3743827)