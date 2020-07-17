All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

11242 Savannah Landing Circle

11242 Savannah Landing Circle · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11242 Savannah Landing Circle, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11242 Savannah Landing Circle · Avail. Aug 10

$1,735

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
11242 Savannah Landing Circle Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! SAVANNAH LANDINGS!!! - Welcome home to Savannah Landings! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area, great for entertaining family and friends. There's also a half bath available for house guest. CHARMING kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and center island. Property includes 2 car garage and private area perfect for entertaining! Community includes a beautiful pool, tennis courts, playground and basketball courts! GREAT sized bedrooms and baths. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Zoned for Eagle Creek Elementary School, Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH!!!

(RLNE3743827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have any available units?
11242 Savannah Landing Circle has a unit available for $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have?
Some of 11242 Savannah Landing Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 Savannah Landing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11242 Savannah Landing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 Savannah Landing Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle offers parking.
Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle has a pool.
Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have accessible units?
No, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11242 Savannah Landing Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11242 Savannah Landing Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
