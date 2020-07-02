11133 CYRILLA WOODS DRIVE

Amenities
text message to listing agent schedule the tour to take a view. FREE Cable, FREE high speed Internet, FREEl telephone and amazon smart home are all included with the monthly rent* This beautifully upgraded home features: -amazon smart home -Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top appliances. -Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom. -A large walk in closet in the master bedroom. -Full size washer and dryer. -Energy efficient appliances and water heater. -Spacious back yard -24 hours emergency maintenance.